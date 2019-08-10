Andhra Pradesh governor calls on V-P Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan called on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. In his first meeting after taking charge, Harichandan briefed the Prime Minister on the political developments in the State.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy called on the Governor at the AP Bhavan. The Governor met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officials accompanied Harichandan. The Governor will return to the State on Saturday.