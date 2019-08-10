Andhra's ryots seek water to save Kharif crop

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The farmers in the district have lost all hopes on Kharif crop as there is no sufficient water to wet their fields. Kharif crop is cultivated between July and November. The first two months, July and August, are crucial for raising Kharif crop as the quality of crop depends on the availability of water during this time.

Several farmers have prepared their fields for transplantation, while some others have already transplanted the saplings, hoping that the government would soon release water. There are total of 2.65 lakh acres under KC Canal ayacut. Farmers have taken up cultivation of paddy, corn, groundnut, cotton, chilli, sunflower and other crops.

The water storage level in Sunkesula Reservoir, which is the main water source of KC Canal, stands at 0.050 tmcft as against 1.200 tmcft. Irrigation expert G Vijaya Kumar said with the water storage level in Sunkesula dam at an all-time low, chances are less for KC Canal to get sufficient water.

“Due to non-availability of water in the KC Canal, farmers have taken up cultivation in only 10,000 hectares. However, we are getting a small amount of water from Muchumarri and Malayala lift irrigation schemes, which flows into the KC Canal, for some part of the ayacut,” said M Sekhar, a farmer from Nandikotkur.

“Farmers have given up hope on Kharif crop. The government should immediately release water to help farmers save their crops,” he added.

Banks urged to reschedule loans

Nellore: Lead District Manager Ramprasad Reddy and Agriculture Joint Director G Sivanarayana have appealed to banks to reschedule crop loans. In a press note, they informed that crop loans would be converted into term loans for 3 to 5-year duration. The LDM informed that they had issued directions to all banks not to mount pressure on farmers for repayment of crop loans and they have to reschedule them without any restrictions. Ramprasad Reddy said the farmers can contact him on 9440905325 or Agriculture Joint Director on toll-free number 1800-425-3363 to register their complaints. The Agriculture Joint Director informed that farmers can pay `1 for registering their names in the Common Service Centre for crop insurance.