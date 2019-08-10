Home States Andhra Pradesh

Appellate Tribunal for Electricity stays decision to terminate 21 Power Purchase agreements signed by Andhra government

It has also directed that notices be issued to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has ordered an ad interim stay on the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC)’s stand to withdraw the approval given to Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed with renewable energy generator Axis Wind Farms (Penna) Pvt Ltd.  It has also directed that notices be issued to the APERC.

This comes in wake of the APERC scheduling a public hearing on August 17 to review the approval pertaining to 21 PPAs signed with the said firm for the procurement of about 776 MW of power. Earlier, the APSPDCL had given a memo stating that it has decided to withdraw the consent given to the agreements as they haven’t been approved yet.

This prompted Axis Wing Farms to file a petition before the APTEL. In its order uploaded on Thursday, the APTEL observed that the petitioners expressed concern that if the APERC approves the withdrawal of the consent given for the agreements on August 17, they would suffer irreparable loss, besides great financial burden since bank guarantees for substantial amount has already been given to the nodal agencies.

“Issue ad interim stay of the further proceedings pending before the Respondent Commission (APERC) pertaining to the matter of approval of 21 PPAs of Petitioners. Issue notice to the respondents,” the order read. The tribunal posted the matter to August 26 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Appellate Tribunal for Electricity APTEL Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission APERC Power Purchase Agreements APSPDCL
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp