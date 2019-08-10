Eluru's ASRAM conducts cadaveric workshop

By Express News Service

ELURU: A cadaveric workshop was conducted as part of the Neurocon-19 at ASRAM here on Friday.

Critical cases of brain and spine were trained by Dr Charlie Teo from Sydney, Dr Ramesh Teegala, Professor, ASRAM Hospital and other eminent medical experts, including Dr Mathew Abraham from Trivandrum, Dr Subodh Raju from Hyderabad, Dr M Kiran from Bangalore and Dr N A Sai Kiran from Nellore shared their skills on multiple advanced neurosurgical procedures with the delegates who attended the cadaveric workshop.