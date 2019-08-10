Home States Andhra Pradesh

Politburo blames strategy flaws for TDP’s poll fiasco

The politburo also wondered whether Diplomatic Outreach programme was intended to attract investments or to lose the existing investors.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP politburo meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Friday discussed the factors that lead to the debacle of the party in the recent elections.

It was of the view that the leadership’s failure to draw up proper political strategies was one of the factors for the electoral drubbing. Similarly, the leaders also learnt to have felt that ‘social imbalance’ was another factor that led to the TDP’s poor show despite developing the State on all fronts.

Sources said that during the meeting held in the party’s state office for the first time after the election results, the politburo members were of the opinion that the TDP government had focused more on development, with special emphasis on projects like Polavaram and Amaravati, and ignored the party activities to a great extent. Though the meeting discussed 12 issues, it mainly focused on analysing the causes for the party’s miserable failure in the elections.

“Backward Classes (BCs) stood by the party from its inception. But, we have lost some vote share of BCs in the elections. Similar is the case with Madigas. The party will make efforts to regain the support of the people of these sections,’’ one of the leaders said.

While discussing the steps for strengthening the party,  the leaders suggested that the TDP chief restructure the politburo as some of the members like YS Chowdary as well as leaders from Telangana left the party.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, party leaders K Atchannaidu and others said that the politburo expressed concern over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Alleging that as many as 98 farmers committed suicide after the YSRC came to power, they demanded that the government pay the last two instalments of the debt-redemption scheme to farmers. The politburo also wondered whether Diplomatic Outreach programme was intended to attract investments or to lose the existing investors.

‘Reasons’ for poor poll show

Leadership failed to draw up proper political strategies
Social imbalance
Focused more on development, especially  Polavaram and Amaravati, and ignored party activities
Vote share of Backward Classes, Madigas reduced

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP politburo N Chandrababu Naidu Guntur TDP government Backward Classes K Atchannaidu
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp