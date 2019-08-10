Politburo blames strategy flaws for TDP’s poll fiasco

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP politburo meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Friday discussed the factors that lead to the debacle of the party in the recent elections.

It was of the view that the leadership’s failure to draw up proper political strategies was one of the factors for the electoral drubbing. Similarly, the leaders also learnt to have felt that ‘social imbalance’ was another factor that led to the TDP’s poor show despite developing the State on all fronts.

Sources said that during the meeting held in the party’s state office for the first time after the election results, the politburo members were of the opinion that the TDP government had focused more on development, with special emphasis on projects like Polavaram and Amaravati, and ignored the party activities to a great extent. Though the meeting discussed 12 issues, it mainly focused on analysing the causes for the party’s miserable failure in the elections.

“Backward Classes (BCs) stood by the party from its inception. But, we have lost some vote share of BCs in the elections. Similar is the case with Madigas. The party will make efforts to regain the support of the people of these sections,’’ one of the leaders said.

While discussing the steps for strengthening the party, the leaders suggested that the TDP chief restructure the politburo as some of the members like YS Chowdary as well as leaders from Telangana left the party.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, party leaders K Atchannaidu and others said that the politburo expressed concern over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Alleging that as many as 98 farmers committed suicide after the YSRC came to power, they demanded that the government pay the last two instalments of the debt-redemption scheme to farmers. The politburo also wondered whether Diplomatic Outreach programme was intended to attract investments or to lose the existing investors.

‘Reasons’ for poor poll show

Leadership failed to draw up proper political strategies

Social imbalance

Focused more on development, especially Polavaram and Amaravati, and ignored party activities

Vote share of Backward Classes, Madigas reduced