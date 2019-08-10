Rain subsides, Visakhapatnam limping back to normalcy
Agency areas, which bore the brunt of continous rain for three days, are limping back to normalcy as rains have subsided in most parts of the district.
Published: 10th August 2019 05:41 AM | Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:41 AM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: Agency areas, which bore the brunt of continuous rain for three days, are limping back to normalcy as rains have subsided in most parts of the district. However, roads, which were battered by rains will have to be restored. Repairs will be taken up to restore them immediately, official sources said. As rains subsided agriculture operations gained pace across the district. Farmers took up transplantation of paddy seedlings. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for a man who was feared drowned in Matsyagedda stream in G. Munchingput panchayat in Paderu division on Thursday evening.