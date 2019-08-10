Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six bikers launch rally across Andhra, Telangana to create awareness against superstition 

They took up the campaign as witchcraft and superstitious beliefs are still rife. He said to eradicate them completely and initiate the passing of anti-superstition bill they conducted the campaign.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Roopsha Bhattacharjee
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the era of science and technology, people from rural and urban areas still repose faith in superstitions. To eradicate superstitious beliefs and make aware people that practising such superstitions was wrong, Ride for a Reason campaign was held in association with BG Group and Indian Humanists, as part of it a bike expedition.

In the expedition, six bikers kick-started from Hyderabad on August 3. They are planning to travel 2,500 km in 11 days, covering 25 locations in AP  and Telangana to create public awareness against witchcraft, human sacrifices and superstitious beliefs.

“We have already covered many districts in Telangana in five days and now we will cover the rest of locations in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry, a UT, and end the rally in Hyderabad,” Ravan Sui Genesis, one of the bikers, said.

They are just not travelling by the bumpy roads, but also ensuring that awareness is created in the right way as they are visiting schools, colleges and government organisations in rural areas to talk about ill-effects of superstitions and how it can impact the psyche of humans. Ravan said, “Our target was making aware people in rural areas as superstitions are mostly followed there. Hence we have chosen to go to schools and colleges and educate youth and create awareness to bring a change in society. As of now, we have covered 10 schools and a couple of colleges in Telangana.”   

They took up the campaign as witchcraft and superstitious beliefs are still rife. He said to eradicate them completely and initiate the passing of anti-superstition bill they conducted the campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
six bikers Hyderabad AP  Telangana public awareness against witchcraft ill-effects of superstitions
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp