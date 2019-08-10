Six bikers launch rally across Andhra, Telangana to create awareness against superstition 

Roopsha Bhattacharjee By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the era of science and technology, people from rural and urban areas still repose faith in superstitions. To eradicate superstitious beliefs and make aware people that practising such superstitions was wrong, Ride for a Reason campaign was held in association with BG Group and Indian Humanists, as part of it a bike expedition.

In the expedition, six bikers kick-started from Hyderabad on August 3. They are planning to travel 2,500 km in 11 days, covering 25 locations in AP and Telangana to create public awareness against witchcraft, human sacrifices and superstitious beliefs.

“We have already covered many districts in Telangana in five days and now we will cover the rest of locations in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry, a UT, and end the rally in Hyderabad,” Ravan Sui Genesis, one of the bikers, said.

They are just not travelling by the bumpy roads, but also ensuring that awareness is created in the right way as they are visiting schools, colleges and government organisations in rural areas to talk about ill-effects of superstitions and how it can impact the psyche of humans. Ravan said, “Our target was making aware people in rural areas as superstitions are mostly followed there. Hence we have chosen to go to schools and colleges and educate youth and create awareness to bring a change in society. As of now, we have covered 10 schools and a couple of colleges in Telangana.”

They took up the campaign as witchcraft and superstitious beliefs are still rife. He said to eradicate them completely and initiate the passing of anti-superstition bill they conducted the campaign.