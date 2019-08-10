Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six of family en route to Tirumala temple die as car rams lorry

Victims proceeding to Tirumala for darshan from Karimnagar when mishap took place

Destroyed vehicle after accident in Prakasam district (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All six persons belonging to a Telangana-based family, who were on their way to visit the Tirumala temple, died in a road accident near Mocharla village under Gudluru mandal in Prakasam district on Friday evening. While five persons died on the spot, another member of the family later died at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Vaggampalli Vamsidhar (38), a Hyderabad-based techie, originally belonging to Bhagyanagar area of Karimanagar (district Hq) in Telangana State, who was at the driver’s seat when the accident took place, his wife V Archana (36), their two children V Advaith (5), V Krishanth (4) and his wife’s parents Kompalli Madhava Rao (62) and Kompalli Leela (58). While five persons died on the spot, Advaith died undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the police and local eyewitnesses, over-speeding was the reason behind the accident. The accident took place at around 3.15 pm on Friday when a Honda City car bearing registration No: TS 02 EW 1112 was proceeding to Tirupati from Hyderabad side at a speed of 125-135 km/hr, first hit a roadside curb and then rammed a stationary lorry, instantly killing five of the passengers including Vamsidhar, who was at the wheel when he lost control of the car.

The Gudluru police responded quickly to the call of the local people, who informed them about the accident, and reached the spot immediately after the accident had taken place. Y Panduranga Rao, SI- Gudluru PS, along with others, shifted the bodies to the Kandukuru Government hospital mortuary for post-mortem and the injured boy was shifted to Kavali for treatment. Later, he was sent to Nellore district Government General Hospital for better medical aid. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries undergoing treatment at the Nellore hospital.

The Gudluru police registered a case and started an investigation. The police initially found it difficult to inform the near and dear ones of the victims of the car accident, as the entire family was wiped out in it. However, a mobile phone that they have recovered from the accident spot helped them a lot as they found out the contact details of the relatives of the victims from it and informed them about the tragedy that had taken place.  
“Immediately after receiving information about the accident, we rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the victims. But, we found five persons dead on the spot. Though we tried our best, the boy who was seriously injured, also died while undergoing treatment. After primary investigation, we came to know that total of six persons of a family died in the accident due to over-speeding of the vehicle. We informed relatives of the victims over the phone,” Y Panduranga Rao, SI, told TNIE on Friday. DSP Ravichandra also visited the accident spot.

