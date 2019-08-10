Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam police crack Etcherla ATM theft case, main accused held

Police on Friday cracked the Etcherla ATM theft case and arrested the accused.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Friday cracked the Etcherla ATM theft case and arrested the accused. The police nabbed the prime accused Samayadeen at Madapam toll plaza and recovered Rs 1 lakh cash, a Maruti van and a mobile phone from him. Superintendent of Police RN Ammireddy said unidentified miscreants decamped with the ATM machine containing Rs 8,23,900 at Etcherla on July 5.

The miscreant has been identified as Samaydeen, a resident of Shelkpur village in Alwar police station limits in Rajasthan. On a tip-off, the police nabbed Samaydeen at Madapam toll plaza on Thursday.
The miscreants covered the CCTV camera with a sticker and later they snapped the connection. After the CCTV was made defunct by Samyadeen, the six accused then entered the ATM and decamped with the machine. The man covering the CCTV with a sticker was recorded in the camera.

