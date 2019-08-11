 British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana calls on CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

Andrew Fleming who came to participate in the Diplomatic Outreach programme held in the city on Friday, had another meeting with the Chief Minister. A chance for a further discussion with @ysjagan prior to departing for @RGIAHyd at lunchtime.

This allowed a more detailed insight into his ambitious plans for education & healthcare and an opportunity for me to expand on the #TechPartnership & our Prosperity work, Andrew Fleming tweeted.