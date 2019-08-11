Andhra Pradesh government cancels roads and village development projects worth Rs 8.6 crore

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has cancelled three contract works related to roads and village development in Prakasam district. Works for these projects, whose total worth amounted to Rs 8.60 crore, were yet to commence.

Meanwhile, the State government has ordered a review of Panchayat Raj projects that are less than 25 per cent completed since the allotment date. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopalkrishna Dwivedi, in an order issued on Friday, cancelled Rs 90 lakh worth Mogalluru- Vemulapadu Road project, Rs 1.70 crore worth high-level causeway on Teegaleru rivulet near upper Cherlopalli village and Rs 6 crore worth road works at Rayavaram village.

According to sources, this decision might affect projects worth Rs 586.40 crore in 144 villages, works for which are yet to begin. However, a few projects in Rayalseema districts might be exempted.