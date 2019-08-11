BJP seeks probe into death of  cows in goshala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the death of more than 86 cows in a goshala at Kotturu Tadepalli in the capital region of Amaravati appears to be sabotage, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has suspected that the animals might have been poisoned to death.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Dinakar raised serious doubts over the death of cows in such a large number and demanded that the State government conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

“As the issue of death of cows is connected to the sentiments of people, we are seeking an inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind the brutal act. It is nothing but hurting the sentiments of crores of people if the issue is neglected by the government,” he asserted.