‘Centre keen to build major port in Ramayapatnam’, says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has said the Centre would grant permission for construction of Ramayapatnam port provided that the State government submits a comprehensive proposal to the former. 

Published: 11th August 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has said the Centre would grant permission for construction of Ramayapatnam port provided that the State government submits a comprehensive proposal to the former. 

“The Centre, which wants to fulfil the State bifurcation promises, wants development of a major public sector port in APs early as possible. It is high time that the State government grab this opportunity and take necessary with regard to the Ramayapatnam port development plan,” the MP said during his recent visit to the village.

Meanwhile, the State government has requested the Centre to expedite the process of port development. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also submitted a requisition to the Union government in this regard, sources said. 

TAGS
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao Centre would grant permission construction of Ramayapatnam port Andhra government
