Diplomatic Outreach event a success: Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday claimed that the Diplomatic Outreach programme was a success as several diplomats who attended the event, had expressed confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They gave affirmative assurances about the possible investments in AP in manufacturing, pharma, energy, IT, food processing, biotechnology and other sectors.

The government further informed that there were enquiries from Germany and OPEC nations as well which would materialise into big ventures in the State.