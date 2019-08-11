Don’t wind up Mee Seva centres: TDP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the reported move of the State government to close down Mee Seva centres, TDP leaders on Saturday alleged that any such decision by the YSRC regime would render thousands of people jobless.

The government is said to have proposed to wind up Mee Seva centres as people in both rural and urban areas will get all the services under the village and ward secretariat system henceforth.

Though the government is yet to come up with a clear-cut proposal in this regard, the TDP leaders alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had started troubling people with his unilateral decisions. “Day before yesterday it was Asha workers, yesterday it was Gopala Mitras, today is was junior doctors and the next turn would be Mee Seva employees. The YSRC government is not sparing any section of people in dragging them on to the roads,” TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh mentioned in a tweet.

In the TDP Twitter page, it was posted that Mee Seva centres were first launched with four citizen services in 2003 during the Chandrababu Naidu government. At present, as many as 367 government services are being extended through Mee Seva centres. About 200 urban Mee Seva centres are being run under the control of the government and 9,020 more are running as franchise centres, the TDP stated.