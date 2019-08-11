Former Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker K Siva Prasad Rao's son finds his showroom sealed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Transport Department on Saturday sealed three two-wheeler showrooms in Narasaraopeta and Guntur on Saturday. While the one in Guntur is owned by Kodela Siva Ram–son of former Assembly speaker K Siva Prasad Rao, the other two in Narasaraopeta belongs to Yarramsetty Ramu.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, department joint commissioner SAV Prasad Rao and deputy commissioner Meera Prasad said around 825 vehicles were sold by these showrooms with payments for temporary registration. The officials have also blocked their online accounts to prevent further online transactions.

“Based on a complaint, the officials inspected stock registers for the last 10 days, and found that the government has incurred losses to the tune of `50 lakh due to non-payment of taxes. As many as 614 vehicles were sold in 2019-20 and 211 the previous year without tax payment. So we have sealed the showrooms,” Prasad Rao added.

The official stated that delivery of vehicles without temporary registration certificates was a violation under rule 42 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and the owner could be jailed for this.