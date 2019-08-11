Home States Andhra Pradesh

Husband kills wife’s alleged paramour in Guntur

A man brutally murdered his wife’s alleged paramour at Vellaturu village of Bollapalli Mandal in Guntur district on Friday. The incident came to light on Saturday. 

Published: 11th August 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

According to Vinukonda rural circle inspector M V Subba Rao, the victim Anke Kondalu (35),  went to the forest to graze his goats. 

The accused, Palparthi Nagaiah alias Palam followed Kondalu into the forest on Friday. Palam stoned Kondalu to death and later sliced his body into two pieces. He also beheaded him and buried his head in a small pit in the forest.

Kondalu’s relatives searched for him on Friday night and later filed a compliant with the police. The police found his body in the forest and took the accused into custody for investigation. The body was later shifted to Vinukonda area hospital for postmortem.

Man attempts suicide after murdering lover

Guntur: A man attempted suicide after murdering his lover by forcibly making her consume rat poison at Duggiralla in Guntur district on Saturday.  According to Duggirala sub-inspector Anil Kumar Reddy, Chanumolu Padmavathi (35) was in a relationship with Bhimavarapu Subba Reddy of Penumooli village for the past five years.

However, she decide to break-up with him as result of which he started harassing her for the past one year.  On Saturday, he forcibly gave rat poison to her and later consumed it himself in order to commit suicide.  Padmavathi died while undergoing treatment at Tenali government hospital while Subba Reddy was responding to treatment. The police registered a case and investigation is underway. Padmavathi’s body was handed over to her relatives after completion of postmortem. 

