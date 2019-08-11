Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indians should invest more in basic educational research for the better development of the country, suggests Bharat Ratna and former President Pranab Mukherjee

Marking the 39th Foundation Day of GITAM Deemed-to-be-University, the institution awarded former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee on 39th Foundation Day of GITAM Deemed-to-be-University (Photo|EPS))

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indians should invest more in basic educational research for the better development of the country, former President Pranab Mukherjee said delivering the 39th GITAM Endowment Lecture here on Saturday.

Marking the 39th Foundation Day of GITAM Deemed-to-be-University, the institution awarded former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. The award comprises of `10 lakh, a memento and a scroll of honour. Addressing the gathering, GITAM president Sri Bharat said that with changing times, education is

stepping into new phases and educational institutions should adapt to this. “Though many predict that online education is taking over the field of education, I believe that campus education is encouraging students with diverse ideas of innovation. I aspire to see GITAM in the list of world’s top 100 institutions in the coming 20 years and contribute to great transformations in education,” he said. Bharat recalled the contribution of his grandfather MVVS Murthi, the founder-president of the GITAM, to the institution.

Delivering the lecture, Pranab Mukherjee said, “Industry and University partnership should be built to address such problems so that no one will remain unemployed and every student will be able to pursue their dream,” Mukherjee said. 

On being told that GITAM students have developed bio-pesticide, designed a shoe with an electronic circuit for the visually impaired people, he congratulated them and said that a nation’s technological innovation is directly proportional to its spend on research and development. 

“Only 0.8 per cent of Indian GDP is being spent on research and innovation while countries like Japan are spending close to 5 per cent of their GDP. “Students should be encouraged to do basic scientific research and enough financial and infrastructural facilities should be provided to them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
39th GITAM Endowment Lecture former President Pranab Mukherjee GITAM Deemed-to-be-University Pranab Mukherjee Indian GDP
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp