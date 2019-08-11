Two killed in Srikakulam pharma unit blast

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A blast in the boiler unit of a private pharma company in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh killed two workers and left two others severely injured.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul (shift in charge) and Raja Rao- the boiler operator of Aurobindo Pharma boiler unit.

The pharma management prevented the entry of workers' union leaders into the premises which led to mild tension in the area.

Police were deployed at the unit to avoid any untoward incident. A probe has been launched into the matter.