Fire breaks out on Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar near Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A fire broke out on a Merchant Navy ship off Visakhapatnam coast at 11.30 am on Monday.

The crew had to abandon the vessel and jump into the water to save themselves from the raging fire. There was an alleged loud explosion onboard Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar and later a thick smoke billowed out from the vessel.

Out of 29 crew members present on the board, 28 were rescued and search is on for the missing member.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Rani Rashmoni which was in the area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation. ICGS Rani Rashmoni in coordination with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust boats rescued the distressed crew.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICG helicopter, and ICGS C-432 were pressed into action to further augment the rescue efforts. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.