Godavari flood warnings withdrawn in Andhra districts as water recedes

According to the Irrigation department officials at the barrage, the second flood warning was withdrawn at around 5 am on Sunday and the first flood warning by 3 pm.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A marooned house at Veeravellipalem in Amalapuram mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday; boys sit in a boat in a flooded locality at Veeravaram village in Devipatnam mandal (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With flood water level started receding steadily in Godavari river, all the warnings issued in the last one week were withdrawn by Sunday evening.

The situation in both East and West Godavari districts is expected to return to normalcy by Tuesday.

According to the Irrigation department officials at the barrage, the second flood warning was withdrawn at around 5 am on Sunday and the first flood warning by 3 pm.

“At 7 pm, the flood discharge levels at the barrage were at 8,95,969 cusecs and by Monday morning it might fall further and will be between 5-6 lakh cusecs, which is normal for the flood season in the river. We are expecting 3-4 lakh cusecs inflows from upstream and various tributaries and streams joining Godavari,” explained Mohan Rao, executive engineer, Dowleswaram Barrage.

With floodwater in the river started receding, people in several lanka villages (river islets) downstream the barrage have heaved a sigh of relief. The transport connectivity to lanka villages is expected to be restored by Monday evening.

However, it might take a couple of more days for the situation in 32 villages in Devipatnam to return to normalcy. The floodwater surrounding them is yet to recede. Similarly, 49 Agency villages in West Godavari district are yet to return to normalcy. The road connectivity is yet to be restored to those villages.

According to revenue officials, a total 10,300 people took shelter in 29 relief camps by Sunday. In flood-affected areas of Devipatnam mandal, a total 35,645 food packets, 2.74 lakh water packets and 1.27 metric tonnes of rice were distributed.

Floods in the Godavari have affected both agriculture and horticulture crops in several thousands of hectares of land in East Godavari district.  

Agriculture department officials are expected to take up enumeration of crop loss in two days, following the directions of the State government and they will submit a report by August 20. Following which, compensation will be announced to farmers.

According to a preliminary assessment, crops in 90 hectares in Amalapuram, 265 hectares in Allavaram, 105 in Ainavilli, 450 in Uppalaguptam, 800 in Mummidivaram, 950 hectares in Razole, 320 in Malikipuram, 300 in Katrenikona, 390 in I Polavaram, 133 in Mamidikuduru, 105 in Sakhinetipalli, 795 in Sitanagaram, 86 hectares in Devipatnam, 250 in Rajamahendravaram, 62 in Tallarevu and 40 in P Gannavaram were affected.

Nagarjuna Sagar water released to Left Canal

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav, along with Telangana Minister Jagadiswar Reddy, released water from Nagarjuna Sagar to Left Canal on Sunday in the presence of officials from both the States. Since August 7, water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project is being released for filling 491 drinking water tanks and 183 kunts under NSJC command.

Flood discharge is being increased day by day and it is expected to increase further.

