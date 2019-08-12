Jagan’s hasty decisions hurting State says Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has come down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that the latter’s ‘hasty’ and ‘impulsive’ decisions are hurting the State’s interests.

He noted that even though the saffron party wanted to give six months’ time to the two-month-old YSRC government, circumstances were forcing it to protest against the ‘anti-people’ initiatives of the Jagan dispensation. The party has decided to stage a protest against the ‘police raj’ in Gurazala, pending permission from authorities, on August 16, Kanna added.

Speaking at the party’s State office-bearers’ meeting on Sunday in which Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is also the in-charge of BJP activities in Andhra Pradesh, participated, Kanna observed that the decisions of the State government pertaining to sand, termination of services of various field-level functionaries and alleged harassment by the YSRC cadre were akin to the misrule of the TDP.

“The CM’s hasty and impulsive decisions are against people’s interests. At least the TDP waited a few months to do such activities. But, the YSRC leaders have started harassing other party cadres by foisting false cases, sacking field assistants, shutting fair price shops and other things immediately after coming to power. Several people have lost livelihood because of the State’s sand policy. Jagan unilaterally takes a decision and just wants publicity,” he alleged.

Later talking to the media, he alleged that people in several districts were being restricted from entering government offices.