Lakhs of white card holders in Ongole yet to finish eKYC registration

She has till August 12, the deadline set by the State government, to complete all formalities in this regard. Incidentally, the three days running up to Monday were holidays.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
ONGOLE: I Subbalakshamma (65) has a white ration card and for the last four days she has been making rounds to her fair price shop dealer at Chimakurthi to register her fingerprints and a few other details regarding the Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) status registration process, but it has not been completed as the biometric machine is not working properly.

These two are not isolated examples of problems faced by white ration cardholders, but there are many others who are facing a similar problem in completing their eKYC status registration at their concerned FP shop dealers for the last few days.

As per official information, more than 9.9 lakh white ration card holders, covering around 32 lakh people, are there in the district. According to the authorities, there are some government employees, who are enrolled and taking salaries through the comprehensive financial management system (CFMS) in which their particulars are readily available with Aadhaar/ bio-metric authentication process. Responding to this situation, District Civil Supplies Officer P Venkateswarlu said, “Around 4.6 lakh white cardholders are identified, who are yet to complete their eKYC status uploading and we have provided the particulars and lists of those white cardholders to all the concerned area FP shop dealers.” 

