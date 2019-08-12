‘Mana Gudi’ in 600 temples on August 15 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Authorities of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have made all necessary arrangements for the last day of the ritual of the annual Mana Gudi programme sponsored by the TTD to be performed on Sravana Pournami day (August 15) in 600 selected temples across Prakasam district.

TTD Prakasam district Dharmacharya Mainampati Saikumar, along with programme assistant R Ramakrishna, said, “We have received the pooja material for all 600 temples from the TTD on Sunday and started to pack the items to be dispatched. These packs contain Pasupu Lumkuma, flowers, Deeksha threads (kankanams), photo of Lord Venkateswara and Sri Mahalakshmi along with prasadam and these bags will be distributed among the temples by endowments staff, Samarasata Seva Foundation and devotees of Venkateswara Swamy within two days.”

Volunteers of Dharma Prachara Parishad, Ayyappa Seva Samithi took part in the packing activity. Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing Mana Gudi programme, spiritual discourse was delivered by N Seetaramacharyulu on Sunday evening at Gayatri temple. Later, the TTD officials felicitated Seetaramacharyulu and Narayanateertha Taranga Sankeertanacharya Ghorakavi Sampathkumar.