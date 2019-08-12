NMC Bill: Indian Medical Association to continue stir 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “If the Central government fails to concede our amendments, we will restart our countrywide agitation against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019,” said P Gangadhar, national vice-president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), and P Phanidhar, IMA State general secretary.

Dr Gangadhar attended the IMA sponsored Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme held here on Sunday as a chief guest.

The IMA leaders interacted with the media and spoke about the NMC Bill impact on medical education in the country. Several eminent specialist doctors from Chennai, Vijayawada and Guntur participated in the CME programme. Dr R Jaya Sekhar, convenor of the CME programme, Dr P Srihari and others were present on the occasion.