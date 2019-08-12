Home States Andhra Pradesh

NMC Bill: Indian Medical Association to continue stir 

Dr Gangadhar attended the IMA sponsored Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme held here on Sunday as a chief guest.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Junior doctors protesting against NMC Bill in Vijayawada (Photo| EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “If the Central government fails to concede our amendments, we will restart our countrywide agitation against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019,” said P Gangadhar, national vice-president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), and P Phanidhar, IMA State general secretary.

Dr Gangadhar attended the IMA sponsored Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme held here on Sunday as a chief guest.

The IMA leaders interacted with the media and spoke about the NMC Bill impact on medical education in the country.  Several eminent specialist doctors from Chennai, Vijayawada and Guntur participated in the  CME programme. Dr R Jaya Sekhar, convenor of the CME programme, Dr P Srihari and others were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central government NMC bill P Gangadhar Indian Medical Association Continuing Medical Education
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RKB
    IMA/MCI/MCC/NMC no difference. All sided with corruption when those who are having EWS(Economically Weaker Section) certificate are given MBBS admissions in Management quota
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp