One of Andhra's Deputy Chief Ministers Pushpa Srivani urges Chandrababu Naidu to ask Mangalagiri people on why TDP lost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pushpa Srivani has lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his “unwanted” comments.

“To understand why his party lost elections, Naidu should visit Mangalagiri, where his son Lokesh got trounced, and speak to people. They will tell him why,” she said while addressing the media at the party headquarters in Tadepalle on Sunday.

She said the TDP chief, who had failed to fulfil even a single promise made to the people in his party’s election manifesto, has no moral right to comment on Jagan Mohan Reddy, who started implementing the promises made in the manifesto from the day one of his two-month-old government.

Srivani said by posting a tweet on Asha workers’ protest in Telangana and projecting it as one in AP, Chandrababu Naidu mislead the people of the State. The deputy CM said the TDP chief, who could only provide employment to his son Nara Lokesh, has no right to comment on the employment opportunities and jobs.

“Naidu, who insulted STs by calling them people who lack intelligence and SCs by commenting who wants to be born as SCs, and treated BCs as vote bank, has no right to comment on those issues,” she said.