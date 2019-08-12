Panchayat secretary in Guntur attacked by son of widow pensioner  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A panchayat secretary was attacked for not handing over the pension amount to the beneficiary at her doorstep at Bellamkonda on Saturday night.

Bellamkonda Sub-Inspector K Rajasekhar said Sk Shahid, a widow, and her son Sk Subhani demanded that panchayat secretary B Durga Rao hand over the widow pension at their doorstep.

The secretary told them that the pension amount would be handed over at the doorstep of beneficiaries only when they are unable to come to the panchayat office.

This led to a row between the secretary and the beneficiary family. Subhani, along with his mother Shahid and friend Gopi, went to the panchayat office and attacked Durga Rao. He alleged that the secretary was misbehaving with women beneficiaries. Both Durga Rao and Shahid lodged complaints against each other in the local police station.

The secretary claimed that there was no truth in the allegation of Shahid that he was misbehaving with women beneficiaries. He submitted the video footage of the attack on him. Based on the complaints, the police registered two cases. The investigation is on.