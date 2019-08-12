Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry airport gets new director

Director of Rajamahendravaram Airport M Raj Kishore has been promoted to the post of General Manager and transferred to the international airport at Visakhapatnam. 

Published: 12th August 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rajahmundry airport

Rajahmundry airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Director of Rajamahendravaram Airport M Raj Kishore has been promoted to the post of General Manager and transferred to the international airport at Visakhapatnam.  Director of Shillong Airport, Manoj Nayak, has been appointed the new Director of Rajamahendravaram Airport. Raj

Kishore will be relieved on August 27 and Manoj Nayak is likely to take charge on the same day.  
Raj Kishore who took charge of Rajamahendravaram airport on October 26, 2015, played an important role in its development. He managed to get funds to the tune of Rs 225 crore and also acquired 900 acres of land from farmers for the airport expansion project.  During his tenure, the runway was expanded from 1,750 metres to 3,165 metres.  

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, he said, “Earlier there were six parking bases and now we have 11 at the airport.  It is fully equipped to handle landing and take-off of helicopters as well.  Three new air bridges are on the way in order to help passengers board the flights directly without using the bus. The service will become operational soon.”

He added that the present terminal building would be expanded in order to accommodate 1,400 passengers instead of the present 225. “We are also developing a new administrative building at the airport,” he added.

Red alert sounded at airport

In view of the ensuing Independence Day on coming Thursday, red alert has been sounded at Rajamahendravaram airport and it will be in force till August 20.  During these 11 days, visitors will not be allowed inside the airport as a precautionary measure

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajamahendravaram Airport Director of Rajamahendravaram Airport Shillong Airport Rajahmundry airport
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp