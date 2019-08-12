Rajahmundry airport gets new director

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Director of Rajamahendravaram Airport M Raj Kishore has been promoted to the post of General Manager and transferred to the international airport at Visakhapatnam. Director of Shillong Airport, Manoj Nayak, has been appointed the new Director of Rajamahendravaram Airport. Raj

Kishore will be relieved on August 27 and Manoj Nayak is likely to take charge on the same day.

Raj Kishore who took charge of Rajamahendravaram airport on October 26, 2015, played an important role in its development. He managed to get funds to the tune of Rs 225 crore and also acquired 900 acres of land from farmers for the airport expansion project. During his tenure, the runway was expanded from 1,750 metres to 3,165 metres.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, he said, “Earlier there were six parking bases and now we have 11 at the airport. It is fully equipped to handle landing and take-off of helicopters as well. Three new air bridges are on the way in order to help passengers board the flights directly without using the bus. The service will become operational soon.”

He added that the present terminal building would be expanded in order to accommodate 1,400 passengers instead of the present 225. “We are also developing a new administrative building at the airport,” he added.

Red alert sounded at airport

In view of the ensuing Independence Day on coming Thursday, red alert has been sounded at Rajamahendravaram airport and it will be in force till August 20. During these 11 days, visitors will not be allowed inside the airport as a precautionary measure