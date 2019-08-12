‘Sonia won’t have any impact in national politics’, says Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confident that the Narendra Modi-led government would retain power in the Centre for decades to come, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said a change of leadership in the Congress would not have any impact on national politics.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said, “Be it Sonia Gandhi or someone else, it would not matter under the given circumstances.”

Congratulating YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his victory in the State and forming the government, he assured all cooperation from his ministry and the Centre. He observed through the National Democratic Alliance has an absolute majority, the YSRC has been showing its support to important bills in the Parliament.

Athawale stated that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made a blunder when he walked out of the NDA, and now his party MPs were walking out of his party and joining others.