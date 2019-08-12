TDP used Kapus as vote bank and never worked for them: Andhra's cabinet Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged the previous TDP government had ‘used’ people from the Kapu community as vote bank, but never worked for their welfare.

Speaking during a ceremony, in which Jakkampudi Raja took charge as Andhra Pradesh Kapu Corporation chairman, here on Sunday, the minister alleged that the funds allotted during the previous government were nowhere to be seen even as the TDP claimed that it spent them on various initiatives.

“The TDP, which saw Kapus only as vote bank, had come to power using the community as a bait. It did nothing for their welfare. We don’t even know where the funds allotted to the corporation went. But Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined and committed to the cause. That is why the government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore in this budget. Some may claim that they would have given Rs 10,000 crore, but we are here to spend the money allocated for only one purpose: Kapu welfare,” Botcha said.

Coming down heavily on the TDP chief, he said, “Naidu passed a useless government order reserving five per cent of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota for them. It was against the Centre’s norms. When the Centre asked clarifications, he stayed mum. But the Jagan government is working towards making Kapu quota a reality without hurting anybody’s sentiments,” he said.