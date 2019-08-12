Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed in pharma company boiler blast in Srikakulam

Two workers were killed while another suffered injuries in a boiler blast at Aurobindo pharmaceutical company located at Pydibheemavaram in Ranasthalam mandal on Sunday morning.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two workers were killed while another suffered injuries in a boiler blast at Aurobindo pharmaceutical company located at Pydibheemavaram in Ranasthalam Mandal on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as boiler operator B Raja Rao, 25, from Ranasthalam, and shift in-charge Reddy Rahul, 35, from Kambara village of Makkuva Mandal in Vizianagaram district. The injured was identified as Y Sanyasi Rao of Nelivada village of Vizianagaram district.

According to JR Puram police, the boiler 3 unit blew up at around 8 am due to a technical problem. Raja Rao and Rahul, who were working nearby, suffered severe injuries and died instantly.

Soon after the incident, CITU activists led by State vice president D Govinda Rao rushed to the spot and spoke to the management along with the union leaders. They alleged that the incident happened due to a lack of proper safety measures at the plant.

Though the factory workers took to the notice of the management about the technical problem in the boiler two weeks ago, no steps were initiated to rectify it, they alleged.

Meanwhile, the management promised to pay Rs 36 lakh as compensation to each bereaved family besides employment to one of the family members after talks held with CITU and union leaders of the factory.

Roads and Building Minister Dharmana Krishna Das spoke to the management and asked them to render justice to the families of the deceased.

He also assured government support to the families of the deceased. A case has been registered at JR Puram police station in Srikakulam and an investigation is underway.

