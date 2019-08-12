Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP government has taken big risk in Polavaram move: Senior BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu

Talking about previous governments, he alleged that the TDP and the Congress ignored the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari floodwater flowing over the spillway of Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Friday

Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Friday (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu, who has been appointed as the Chairman of Tobacco Board, observed that the YSRC government has taken a huge risk by ordering re-tendering of the Polavaram project. If the cost of the project shoots up because of the government’s decision, the YSRC dispensation has to bear the escalation component, he said.

In a ‘meet the press’ programme held here on Sunday, the BJP leader also demanded that action be initiated against the State government officials responsible for the alleged irregularities in the project execution.

“The State’s decision involves high risk as it may lead to cost escalation and delay in the project execution. If there is any cost overrun, the State will have to bear it as it was a result of re-tendering,” he said.

Based on the report of the committee, constituted to expose the alleged irregularities in the project execution, he added, the government has to take action against the responsible officials.If there are any lapses on the party of the Union Ministry of Water Resources, the Centre also will be ready to take appropriate action, he noted. Talking about previous governments, he alleged that the TDP and the Congress ignored the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senior BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu Chairman of Tobacco Board YSRC government re-tendering of the Polavaram project Union Ministry of Water Resources
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp