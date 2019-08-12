YSRCP government has taken big risk in Polavaram move: Senior BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu, who has been appointed as the Chairman of Tobacco Board, observed that the YSRC government has taken a huge risk by ordering re-tendering of the Polavaram project. If the cost of the project shoots up because of the government’s decision, the YSRC dispensation has to bear the escalation component, he said.

In a ‘meet the press’ programme held here on Sunday, the BJP leader also demanded that action be initiated against the State government officials responsible for the alleged irregularities in the project execution.

“The State’s decision involves high risk as it may lead to cost escalation and delay in the project execution. If there is any cost overrun, the State will have to bear it as it was a result of re-tendering,” he said.

Based on the report of the committee, constituted to expose the alleged irregularities in the project execution, he added, the government has to take action against the responsible officials.If there are any lapses on the party of the Union Ministry of Water Resources, the Centre also will be ready to take appropriate action, he noted. Talking about previous governments, he alleged that the TDP and the Congress ignored the development of Andhra Pradesh.