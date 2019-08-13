2 boys meet watery grave in Paleru rivulet 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two children met a watery grave in Paleru rivulet at Veligandla on Monday. According to the police, Tatapudi Krishna Krupa Prasad (10) and his cousin Tatapudi Krishna Vamsi (15), along with their friends Rakesh (11) and Tinku (14) went to Paleru rivulet near Kasinayana Ashram at Veligandla to enjoy their holiday.

Krishna Prasad who ventured into the rivulet started drowning as there is a deep pit at the place. When he cried for help, Krishna Vamsi went to the rescue of his cousin. In the process, both Krishna Prasad and Krishna Vamsi drowned in the rivulet. Though Tinku also ventured into the rivulet to rescue his friends, he was unsuccessful in his attempt. When he started drowning, Rakesh gave his a long stick and Tinku somehow managed to come to the shore safely with the help of his friend.

Later, the two boys informed the drowning of their friends in the rivulet to the parents of Krishna Prasad and Krishna Vamsi. Police, locals and the family members of the two cousins rushed to the rivulet and launched a search operation. After more than half an hour search, they retrieved the bodies of the two boys from the rivulet.

The bodies were sent to the area government hospital for postmortem. Krishna Prasad was studying seventh class in the Zilla Parishad High School, while Krishna Vamsi was a 10th class student. Veligandla Sub-Inspector T Venkata Ramana said a case of accidental death was registered.