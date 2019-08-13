Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 boys meet watery grave in Paleru rivulet 

Krishna Prasad who  ventured into the rivulet,  started drowning as there is a deep pit at the place.

Published: 13th August 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two children met a watery grave in Paleru rivulet at Veligandla on Monday. According to the police, Tatapudi Krishna Krupa Prasad (10) and his cousin Tatapudi Krishna Vamsi (15), along with their friends Rakesh (11) and Tinku (14) went to Paleru rivulet near Kasinayana Ashram at Veligandla to enjoy their holiday. 

Krishna Prasad who ventured into the rivulet started drowning as there is a deep pit at the place. When he cried for help, Krishna Vamsi went to the rescue of his cousin. In the process, both Krishna Prasad and Krishna Vamsi drowned in the rivulet. Though Tinku also ventured into the rivulet to rescue his friends, he was unsuccessful in his attempt. When he started drowning, Rakesh gave his a long stick and Tinku somehow managed to come to the shore safely with the help of his friend. 

Later, the two boys informed the drowning of their friends in the rivulet to the parents of Krishna Prasad and Krishna Vamsi. Police, locals and the family members of the two cousins rushed to the rivulet and launched a search operation. After more than half an hour search, they retrieved the bodies of the two boys from the rivulet. 

The bodies were sent to the area government hospital for postmortem. Krishna Prasad was studying seventh class in the Zilla Parishad High School, while Krishna Vamsi was a 10th class student. Veligandla Sub-Inspector T Venkata Ramana said a case of accidental death was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paleru rivulet at Veligandla Ongole police Paleru rivulet
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp