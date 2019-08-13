Andhra BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleges Chandrababu Naidu treated Polavaram project as tourist place

By Express News Service

ELURU: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that the previous TDP regime failed to complete the Polavaram irrigation project as promised by Chandrababu Naidu. Talking to media persons at the BJP office here on Monday, he slammed that former Chief Minister Naidu treated Polavaram as a tourist place rather than an irrigation project. He reminded that he had written many letters to the Naidu regarding Polavaram, highlighting the importance of the project to the State and its speedy completion.

Kanna said many Congress, TDP, YSRC and Jana Sena leaders had evinced interest in joining the BJP.

Later, he participated in the BJP membership programme at Tangellamudi. Addressing BJP workers, he exhorted them to work as soldiers to strengthen the party in the State.