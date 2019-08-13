Gurajala YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddyopposes BJP’s protest plan in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Gurajala YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy opposed the BJP’s move to organise a protest on August 16 demanding effective maintenance of law and order in Palnadu region. Addressing a press conference at Piduguralla on Monday, the MLA criticised BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana’s tour of Palnadu and described it as a clandestine understanding between him and TDP leaders.

He alleged that the BJP remained silent when TDP leaders indulged in illegal mining in Palnadu during the previous government. The YSRC government has given a free hand to police to register cases against those indulge in attacks on political opponents without yielding to any pressure as it is committed to effective maintenance of law and order in the State, the MLA added.