Heavy rain likely in Coastal Andhra in next two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next two days, some of the districts in the Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains. A low-pressure area, formed over northwest Bay of Bengal on Monday, is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-­Bangladesh coasts.

Along with this, there is an associated upper air cyclonic circulation. This low-pressure area is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours. Under the weather influence, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts in the next 48 hours.

There are strong surface winds from the north-westerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh making the state of sea rough. For the next 24 hours, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.