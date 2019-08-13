Jana Sena MLA held for alleged attack on Andhra police station, released on bail

By PTI

AMARAVATI: An MLA belonging to Jana Sena party in Andhra Pradesh was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Razole police station.

He was later released on bail on the directions of a local court.

About 10 of MLA Rapaka Varaprasad's followers were also arrested in the same case, police sources said.

Tension prevailed in Razole town following the MLAs arrest but the situation returned to normal after his release on bail.

A case under various IPC sections, including preventing a public servant from discharging his duties, was registered against them.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who planned to visit Razole in protest against his party legislators arrest, dropped the move following his release on bail.

Narrating the sequence of events, police said some people were taken into custody in a gambling case on Sunday.

The MLA had gone to the police station and wanted the sub-inspector to release one person who was suffering from a kidney ailment.

As the police did not free him, the MLA and his followers entered into an argument with the sub-inspector and staged a dharna.

While the MLA accused the police official of misbehaving and abusing him, police alleged that during the protest his supporters damaged police station property.

As police launched a hunt for him, the MLA came to the Razole police station in the afternoon and surrendered.

He was subsequently arrested, police said.

Condemning the arrest, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan blamed the police for the flare up.

He also alleged that police were applying different yardsticks for ruling and opposition legislators.