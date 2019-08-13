Home States Andhra Pradesh

Janasena Party MLA arrested for abusing cops

On August 11, when police were shifting nine persons after taking them into custody for gambling, Rapaka Varaprasada Rao reached there and asked the cops to release the seized phones, vehicles.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malkipuram police of East Godavari district on Tuesday arrested the Jana Sena Party MLA from Razole Assembly constituency Rapaka Varaprasada Rao for allegedly obstructing the police officers from arresting his followers who were caught gambling in a guest house and also for damaging public property. Apart from registering cases under various sections of IPC, police registered cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

On the night of August 11, Malkipuram police raided a guest house and took nine persons into custody for indulging in gambling. As the police were shifting the nine persons after seizing their vehicles and mobile phones, the MLA reached there and asked the police to release the seized vehicles and mobile phones.

As an FIR was already registered, the SI declined to release them and told the MLA that the arrested people will be released on station bail after reaching the police station.

The MLA and hundreds of his followers later went to the police station and allegedly barged inside and abused the police officer. The window panes and some other articles were allegedly damaged by the followers of the MLA.

Senior police officials took a serious note of the incident and registered cases against the MLA and his followers. As the stage was set for the arrest of the MLA on Tuesday and when the police went to his residence in the morning, he was not present. Later, in the afternoon, Varaprasada Rao surrendered before the police.

The MLA will be produced before the court after medical tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rapaka Varaprasada Rao Jana Sena Party MLA Malkipuram police East Godavari
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp