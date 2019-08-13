Janasena Party MLA arrested for abusing cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malkipuram police of East Godavari district on Tuesday arrested the Jana Sena Party MLA from Razole Assembly constituency Rapaka Varaprasada Rao for allegedly obstructing the police officers from arresting his followers who were caught gambling in a guest house and also for damaging public property. Apart from registering cases under various sections of IPC, police registered cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

On the night of August 11, Malkipuram police raided a guest house and took nine persons into custody for indulging in gambling. As the police were shifting the nine persons after seizing their vehicles and mobile phones, the MLA reached there and asked the police to release the seized vehicles and mobile phones.

As an FIR was already registered, the SI declined to release them and told the MLA that the arrested people will be released on station bail after reaching the police station.

The MLA and hundreds of his followers later went to the police station and allegedly barged inside and abused the police officer. The window panes and some other articles were allegedly damaged by the followers of the MLA.

Senior police officials took a serious note of the incident and registered cases against the MLA and his followers. As the stage was set for the arrest of the MLA on Tuesday and when the police went to his residence in the morning, he was not present. Later, in the afternoon, Varaprasada Rao surrendered before the police.

The MLA will be produced before the court after medical tests.