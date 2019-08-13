Home States Andhra Pradesh

More Krishna inflows raise Prakasam district farmers’ hopes

For the first time in four years, 4.5 lakh acres of ayacut land may get water from Nagarjuna Sagar project 

Published: 13th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Prakasam district is expected to get more Krishna water, in addition to 5 tmc as was agreed upon earlier, from Nagarjuna Sagar project right canal for irrigation and drinking purposes, as the river continues to get heavy inflows from its catchment areas due to copious downpour. The water resources officials said Krishna water entered the district on Monday afternoon. 

Accordingly, plans are prepared and canal monitoring/supervising committees have been formed under the leadership of nine special officers. All summer storage tanks and ponds in villages are kept ready so that water from the project can be filled. According to the authorities, water, which was released from Buggavagu reservoir from the project’s right main canal on Sunday, entered Prakasam border at 85.3 km milestone in the afternoon. 

By Tuesday early hours, it is expected to reach 225 storage tanks and ponds established in villages, and then to Ramateertham reservoir after covering a total distance of 120 km. From the reservoir, the water will be used to fill summer storage tanks in Ongole city and Kandukuru town. The district has around 4.5 lakh acres of ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar project. This will be the first time in four years that farmers from the region may get water from the project in four years.

7 vulnerable areas identified in Krishna district
As many as seven places in Krishna district, including Jaggayapeta, Chandarlapadu, Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Ibrahimpatnam, have been identified flood-prone as water from NS project is expected to reach Pulichintala Project in the next couple of days. Helplines to help people in need if there is a flood-like situation have been set up in Machilipatnam (08672-252847) and Vijayawada (0866- 2574454) Special control rooms across the district have also been set up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam district Krishna water Nagarjuna Sagar project
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp