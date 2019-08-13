More Krishna inflows raise Prakasam district farmers’ hopes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district is expected to get more Krishna water, in addition to 5 tmc as was agreed upon earlier, from Nagarjuna Sagar project right canal for irrigation and drinking purposes, as the river continues to get heavy inflows from its catchment areas due to copious downpour. The water resources officials said Krishna water entered the district on Monday afternoon.

Accordingly, plans are prepared and canal monitoring/supervising committees have been formed under the leadership of nine special officers. All summer storage tanks and ponds in villages are kept ready so that water from the project can be filled. According to the authorities, water, which was released from Buggavagu reservoir from the project’s right main canal on Sunday, entered Prakasam border at 85.3 km milestone in the afternoon.

By Tuesday early hours, it is expected to reach 225 storage tanks and ponds established in villages, and then to Ramateertham reservoir after covering a total distance of 120 km. From the reservoir, the water will be used to fill summer storage tanks in Ongole city and Kandukuru town. The district has around 4.5 lakh acres of ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar project. This will be the first time in four years that farmers from the region may get water from the project in four years.

7 vulnerable areas identified in Krishna district

As many as seven places in Krishna district, including Jaggayapeta, Chandarlapadu, Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Ibrahimpatnam, have been identified flood-prone as water from NS project is expected to reach Pulichintala Project in the next couple of days. Helplines to help people in need if there is a flood-like situation have been set up in Machilipatnam (08672-252847) and Vijayawada (0866- 2574454) Special control rooms across the district have also been set up.