People in low-lying areas in Guntur district asked to shift to safer locations

GUNTUR: Fearing heavy outflows from Nagarjuna Sagar project might inundate low-lying areas on the banks of Krishna river under Pulichintala project, the Revenue and Police departments, as per the directions of Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, have urged the locals to evacuate and go to safer places.

The officials concerned visited the villages and cautioned the public living in the villages of Dachepalli, Bellamakonda, Krosuru, Achempeta, Amaravati mandals nearby Krishna river to evacuate.

The discharge of water from the dam is expected to further complicate the situation in the low lying areas, such as Machavaram and Krosuru. Machavaram sub-inspector M Lakshminarayana Reddy visited the villages in Govindapuram, Regulagadda and Vellampalli which are expected to get rowned in case of a disaster. He requested the locals to evacuate and take refuge in shelter homes.

“Nagarjuna Sagar dam is filled up to 90 per cent of its total storage capacity and water would be discharged from it. Hence, low-lying areas on the banks of Krishna river might face problems and the people should shift to safer places without any delay,” he said. “The fishermen should not attempt fishing now,” he added.

Nagarjuna Sagar Project SE Ch Purushotam Ganga Raju said that three lakh cusecs of water are being released from NSP at present. “Due to the discharge, the villages in Machavaram, Achempet, Bellamkonda and other mandals in Guntur district, located on the banks of Krishna river might face problems and an advisory has been issued by the revenue department officials for taking precautions,” Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said.