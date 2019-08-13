Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop blaming me and learn to rule, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells YSRC

During a teleconference with the party leaders on Monday, Naidu directed the party leaders to attend party meeting on Tuesday to discuss people’s problems. 

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the YSRC leaders know about administration instead of blaming him for all the issues arising out of the “inefficiency” of the government. He took exception to the remarks of the YSRC that construction of Polavaram cofferdam resulted in inundation of villages.

“Some intellectuals are speaking in such a way that construction of Polavaram project is as simple as threatening contractors and organising bettings. They are also teaching irrigation lessons, linking the inundation of villages to the construction of cofferdam,’’ he said. Asserting that every issue related to the construction of the project was being executed based on clearances given by technical committees, Polavaram Project Authority, Central Water Commission and as per the designs prepared by engineers and experts, Naidu said that the “so-called’ intellectuals should know all these issues.

“Officials have alerted the police and revenue departments to evacuate the Godavari flood-affected villages two months ago. But, what were the intellectuals doing? Shun the practice of blaming me for all your failures and learn lessons on administration,’’ Naidu tweeted on Monday. Alleging that inefficiency of Jagan Mohan Reddy is causing great damage to the State, Naidu said that the deterioration of law and order and threats by YSRC leaders to investors are spoiling the reputation of the State at the national and international levels. During a teleconference with the party leaders on Monday, Naidu directed the party leaders to attend party meeting on Tuesday to discuss people’s problems. 

Bonda Uma to continue in TDP
Former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has clarified that he has no plans of leaving the TDP. Speaking after calling on the party supremo, Uma rubbished the speculations on changing the party and asserted that he would strive for strengthening the TDP.

