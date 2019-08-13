Tourist rescued from drowning in Nagarjuna Sagar dam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police rescued a tourist from drowning in Krishna river at Vijayapuri South on Monday. According to police, a huge number of tourists visited Vijayapuri South to witness heavy inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar dam. While trying to take a selfie along with his family members and friends at the Old Bridge of Nagarjuna Sagar dam, Sk Nagul Meera of Gurajala accidentally fell into the river.

When his family members raised an alarm, Vijayapuri South Sub-Inspector K Paul Ravinder and constables Sivaji and Srinivasa Rao went to the rescue of Nagul Meera and brought him to the river bank safely. Nagul Meera who suffered injuries on his head and hands in the incident, was shifted to Vijayapuri South area hospital.