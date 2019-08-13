Water from Godavari river will be diverted to Rayalaseema, says Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who made a brief halt in Chittoor district on his way to pilgrimage in neighbouring Tamil Nadu State on Monday, said he would script a new history by diverting Godavari water to the parched Rayalaseema region.

KCR, along with his wife and family members, arrived at the Renigunta airport on his way to the Athi Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kanchipuram in the morning. After having darshan of the presiding deity there, he visited Nagari YSRC MLA RK Roja’s house where he and his entourage had lunch. While leaving for Tirupati to proceed to Hyderabad, the TS CM spoke to the media where he stressed the need for diverting Godavari water to Rayalaseema.

“My visit should not end here and it should have a purpose. There is a need for diverting Godavari water to Rayalaseema and AP has a robust leader like Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is capable of doing it,’’ he said, adding that as an elder brother he will extend all possible support to the initiative.

KCR further said that both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects are full to the brim and hundreds of tmc water is going waste into the sea without being utilised properly. “Myself and Jagan garu have already held discussions over the issue and we will script a new history which was never witnessed in the history of Telugu States,’’ Rao said and added, “We will make Rayalaseema as Ratanalaseema.”

In an indirect reference to the criticism by the Opposition parties against the cordial relations maintained between them (himself and Jagan), KCR said some people are not able to digest this. AP CM Jagan had been maintaining cordial relations with KCR ever since his party came to power. The two governments are working together to resolve several pending issues including bifurcation of assets under AP Reorganisation Act and water issues.