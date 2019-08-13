Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA booked for ‘attacking’ weekly editor

The case was filed based on a complaint filed by the journalist.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:34 AM

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

YSRC MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (L) and P Anil Kumar Yadav. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  The Dargamitta police booked a case against YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on charges of abusing and attacking a journalist, Nellore Dolendra Prasad, at latter’s house. The police registered the case invoking sections 448 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) read with 34 of IPC.

The case was filed based on a complaint filed by the journalist. Meanwhile, in a press conference, the Nellore rural MLA denied the allegations and said he went to the editor’s house after getting a call from him. Dolendra Prasad hailing from Lecturers’ Colony in Magunta layout is the editor of Zamin Ryot, a local Telugu weekly.

“Around 7.30 pm on August 11, the Nellore rural MLA along with his followers Vishnu, Murali Krishna Yadav and Suresh entered my house and used filthy language and attacked me. Sridhar Reddy told me that I can lodge a complaint either with the SP or with CM Jagan himself and that he is not afraid of anyone.

He also said that I have published a story degrading him in Zamin Ryot and he also asked me to publish a three-page story on this attack,”  Prasad said in his plaint.The MLA held a press conference at the YSRC rural office on Monday and alleged that Dolendra Prasad was a money collection agent and not an editor. Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on YSRC over the incident.

TAGS
Dargamitta police sections 448 YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy ysrc mla attacks journalist
