70 gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted, high alert in two Andhra districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People living in low-lying areas downstream Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada have been put on high alert and the official machinery in both Krishna and Guntur has started evacuating people from vulnerable areas as floodwater in river Krishna is being released to the sea.

With heavy inflows into Prakasam Barrage, 70 gates have been lifted to a height of 3 feet to let the floodwater out. At 7 pm on Tuesday, water was discharged at 1.6 lakh cusecs and the inflow stood at 4.5 lakh cusecs.

With heavy inflows into Pulichintala project from Nagarjuna Sagar, 14 gates of Pulichintala project were opened to let the floodwater out at a discharge rate of 4,24,349 cusecs into downstream Prakasam Barrage.

“Inflows to Prakasam Barrage are increasing hour by hour. As a precautionary measure, we have lifted all the 70 gates to release water,” Krishna delta executive engineer A Raja Swaroop Kumar told Express.