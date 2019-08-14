Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham demand minimum support price for eucalyptus, casuarina and subabul

Apart from electing the new office-bearers of the Prakasam district unit, the conference also announced the future course of agitation.

Published: 14th August 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham staging a dharna.

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham staging a dharna. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The Prakasam district wing of the Eucalyptus, Casuarina and Subabul Tree Plantation Farmers’ Association of AP Rythu Sangham (APRS) conducted a State-level conference at the NG Ranga Bhavan here on Tuesday to discuss the problems of subabul, eucalyptus and casuarina farmers. The conference passed unanimous resolutions demanding that the State government implement the assured minimum support price (MSP) for eucalyptus, casuarina and subabul produce.

Apart from electing the new office-bearers of the Prakasam district unit, the conference also announced the future course of agitation. In connection with the discussions held at the conference in which around 200 farmer representatives attended from six districts of the State, the conference decided to take up agitational programmes to attract government attention towards solving their problems. 

As per the declared schedule of the agitation, the farmers are going to stage protests in front of all the six (Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore) district collectorates. Again from August 28, the association is going to take up an indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the office of the Agriculture Marketing Commissioner at Guntur. 

“The conference passed a resolution on staging protests in front of the collectorates of all six districts and relay hunger strike in front of the Guntur- Marketing commissioner’s office,” Ravula Venkayya a farmer leader told TNIE. National vice-president of AIKS KVV Prasad and Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS) general secretary Chunduri Ranga Rao also participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Rythu Sangham APRS Prakasam district wing Eucalyptus minimum support price
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp