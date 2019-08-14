Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham demand minimum support price for eucalyptus, casuarina and subabul

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district wing of the Eucalyptus, Casuarina and Subabul Tree Plantation Farmers’ Association of AP Rythu Sangham (APRS) conducted a State-level conference at the NG Ranga Bhavan here on Tuesday to discuss the problems of subabul, eucalyptus and casuarina farmers. The conference passed unanimous resolutions demanding that the State government implement the assured minimum support price (MSP) for eucalyptus, casuarina and subabul produce.

Apart from electing the new office-bearers of the Prakasam district unit, the conference also announced the future course of agitation. In connection with the discussions held at the conference in which around 200 farmer representatives attended from six districts of the State, the conference decided to take up agitational programmes to attract government attention towards solving their problems.

As per the declared schedule of the agitation, the farmers are going to stage protests in front of all the six (Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore) district collectorates. Again from August 28, the association is going to take up an indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the office of the Agriculture Marketing Commissioner at Guntur.

“The conference passed a resolution on staging protests in front of the collectorates of all six districts and relay hunger strike in front of the Guntur- Marketing commissioner’s office,” Ravula Venkayya a farmer leader told TNIE. National vice-president of AIKS KVV Prasad and Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS) general secretary Chunduri Ranga Rao also participated.