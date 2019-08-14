Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cancer centre ready, but no funds for equipment at Andhra Medical College

The tertiary cancer centre at the King George Hospital-Andhra Medical College is yet to start its services.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Medical College

Andhra Medical College (File Photo |EPS)

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The tertiary cancer centre at the King George Hospital-Andhra Medical College is yet to start its services. Though the building is ready, Rs 40 crore needed to buy equipment is yet to be released by the Centre.  Every year, around 3,000 cancer patients come to the hospital for treatment from neighbouring districts as well as from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The government earlier proposed to set up a State cancer centre in Kurnool, and a tertiary centre at the KGH for which an agreement was signed between the Centre, the State and the hospital. In September 2018, an expert committee visited the KGH to inspect the feasibility of the facility and submitted a representation to the Centre seeking funds for buying the equipment. 

After the visit, officials from the medical college were invited by the Union Ministry of Health to give a presentation on the facilities in February 2019. Speaking to Express, AMC principal PV Sudhakar said: “The first floor of the CSR Oncology Block at KGH, which was built at a cost of `20 crore, is kept ready for the cancer facility. All we now need is funds for the equipment.

We have even got nod for the funds to be sanctioned. Despite the hospital having specialists in surgical oncology, many patients are being referred to other centres.” “Once the funds are released, the services can begin soon after we get the equipment, which generally takes 3-6 months after being ordered,” Sudhakar added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
King George Hospital Andhra Medical College Odisha Chhattisgarh KGH
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp