Detonators found on railway tracks in Guntur send railway cops into tizzy

GUNTUR: Discovery of detonators on the railway tracks between Yogireddypalem and Mrutyamjayapuram of Nuzendla mandal led to a massive search operation by police across nearly 12 kilometre stretch of the tracks on Tuesday. A railway keyman was injured two days ago when a detonator went off.

On August 10, when railway keyman D Kiran Kumar was checking the iron locks with a hammer, he stepped on one of the detonators lying on the track and suffered minor injuries. He found three more similar explosives and took them to his higher officer G Prasanth, according to police.

The same day railway officials inspected the site but did not find any more explosives. They later apprised railway police of the same and handed over to them the detonators recovered by the keyman.On Tuesday, personnel of the Government Railway Police, with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, took up the extensive search of the railway tracks for about 12 km stretch from 98/0-km block to Kurichedu railway station in Prakasam.

Narsaraopet GRP SI Prakash told TNIE that the searches were taken up in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Asked whether they suspected any sabotage, the SI said they were ascertaining as to how the detonators made their way to the tracks.