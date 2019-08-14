Home States Andhra Pradesh

Detonators found on railway tracks in Guntur send railway cops into tizzy

On August 10, when railway keyman D Kiran Kumar was checking the iron locks with a hammer, he stepped on one of the detonators lying on the track and suffered minor injuries.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Railway and local police personnel inspecting a railway track at Yogireddypalem in Guntur district | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Discovery of detonators on the railway tracks between Yogireddypalem and Mrutyamjayapuram of Nuzendla mandal led to a massive search operation by police across nearly 12 kilometre stretch of the tracks on Tuesday. A railway keyman was injured two days ago when a detonator went off.

On August 10, when railway keyman D Kiran Kumar was checking the iron locks with a hammer, he stepped on one of the detonators lying on the track and suffered minor injuries. He found three more similar explosives and took them to his higher officer G Prasanth, according to police.

The same day railway officials inspected the site but did not find any more explosives. They later apprised railway police of the same and handed over to them the detonators recovered by the keyman.On Tuesday, personnel of the Government Railway Police, with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, took up the extensive search of the railway tracks for about 12 km stretch from 98/0-km block to Kurichedu railway station in Prakasam.

Narsaraopet GRP SI Prakash told TNIE that the searches were taken up in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Asked whether they suspected any sabotage, the SI said they were ascertaining as to how the detonators made their way to the tracks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
detonators on the railway tracks Yogireddypalem Mrutyamjayapuram Nuzendla mandal Narsaraopet GRP SI Prakash
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp