Four members of family drown in Kundu river

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Four of a family, including three children, drowned in Kundu river at Moolagadda in Kamalapuram Mandal on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Jaffar Hussain, Shahid (10), Chandbasha (13) and Zakir (12).

According to SI Mallikarjuna Reddy, the family of Jaffar Hussain celebrated the Bakrid festival at Dargah Street in Kamalapuram on Monday. He, along with his elder brother’s family, went for a picnic on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, three children ventured into the river for a swim. As the river was in spate, the kids were swept away by the strong current in the river. Jaffar also jumped into the river, but he too drowned.