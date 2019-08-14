Home States Andhra Pradesh

New tourism policy to be submitted to CM Jagan Reddy soon

Andhra Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao speaking at the Regional Conference on Tourism Promotion and Investments held in the city on Tuesday (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said the new tourism policy for the development of the State state would be prepared and submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon. He said this while addressing a conference on Tourism Promotion and Investments in the city. 

Speaking to investors in the tourism sector from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and government officials, he said an   Investors’ Summit would be held in a month in Visakhapatnam or Amaravati. Investors from various countries will take part in the meet. With the State having a large scope for tourism development, the Minister asked the investors to come forward for the development of the State.  

For setting up water sports activity with a budget of Rs 25 crores, he said the government would support the investors if they are interested in their investments in the tourism sector.  Speaking at the conference, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asked the investors to set up industries which will provide employment to locals in the State.  

DRM Srivastava mentioned that as a part of tourism development, Vizag will soon get another glass-enclosed vista dome coach. He asked the minister for a special train from Visakhapatnam to Amaravati.  
During the conference, the ministers also spoke about the pending dues by the previous government. 

It may be mentioned that Rs 8 crore dues are outstanding for conducting balloon festival, Visakha Utsav, Bheemili beach festival in Visakhapatnam last year.  Later, owners of the city hotels said the police have advanced the closure timings up to 10.30 pm. 

